Sidney T. Rowe was born to Arthur and Jenny Rowe of Pocatello, Idaho in 1949. Sid grew up in Boise, Idaho with his twin sisters Jennifer and Winifred.
As a teenager Sid sang in the choir, ran cross-county and played the drums in band, even performing at half-time for a San Francisco 49ers game. Sid was known for having the best-looking set of legs on a guy anyone had seen. After High School, Sid served 2 years honorably as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Germany. He came to love the German people and culture. Afterwards Sid married his bride of 48 years, Lynda Lee, then served 4 years as a linguist for the U.S. Army in Germany.
Sid was a respected mentor, leader, teacher, businessman, spiritual advisor, and friend to many. He was a life-long scholar, perfectionist, always curious, a skilled dancer, fascinating speaker, Debater. Toastmaster, Scoutmaster, apple pie and breakfast chef.
Dad loved life, golfing, classical music, hymns and scriptures. He was a faithful husband of one wife, treasured father to 5 children, Kellie, Sara, Ben, Loren and Megan, Grandfather to 11 and Great-Grandfather to 1. Also, survived by his beloved sister Winifred. He is received in heaven by his father, mother, and sisters Jennifer and Wendy.
KJV Mathew 25:21 “Well done, though good and faithful servant” … “Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord”.
Monday, February 3, 2020, 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E. 15th St. The Dalles, Ore., 97058 https://sidneyrowe.lifeweb360.com