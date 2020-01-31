Sidney T. Rowe

Sidney T. Rowe

Sidney T. Rowe was born to Arthur and Jenny Rowe of Pocatello, Idaho in 1949. Sid grew up in Boise, Idaho with his twin sisters Jennifer and Winifred.

As a teenager Sid sang in the choir, ran cross-county and played the drums in band, even performing at half-time for a San Francisco 49ers game. Sid was known for having the best-looking set of legs on a guy anyone had seen. After High School, Sid served 2 years honorably as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Germany. He came to love the German people and culture. Afterwards Sid married his bride of 48 years, Lynda Lee, then served 4 years as a linguist for the U.S. Army in Germany.

Sid was a respected mentor, leader, teacher, businessman, spiritual advisor, and friend to many. He was a life-long scholar, perfectionist, always curious, a skilled dancer, fascinating speaker, Debater. Toastmaster, Scoutmaster, apple pie and breakfast chef.

 Dad loved life, golfing, classical music, hymns and scriptures. He was a faithful husband of one wife, treasured father to 5 children, Kellie, Sara, Ben, Loren and Megan, Grandfather to 11 and Great-Grandfather to 1. Also, survived by his beloved sister Winifred. He is received in heaven by his father, mother, and sisters Jennifer and Wendy.

KJV Mathew 25:21 “Well done, though good and faithful servant” … “Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord”.

Monday, February 3, 2020, 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E. 15th St. The Dalles, Ore., 97058 https://sidneyrowe.lifeweb360.com