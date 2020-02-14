Please join us in celebrating the life of Steven Randolph Neal. Steve, as he liked to be called, passed January 11, 2020 with his family by his side at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Ore.
Steve was born in Boise, Idaho on December 21, 1966 and welcomed into his home by his parents February 1, 1967. Steve grew up in Wishram, Wash., with his sister and parents. In his youth he played basketball, ran track and rode his bicycle all over the area. When he was 16, he and friends rode their bikes from Wishram, Wash., to Chico, Calif., a trip of 990 miles.
As a young man, Steve was an avid fisher, hunter, outdoorsman and darts enthusiast. He often took multiple day hunting and fishing trips.
Steve worked many jobs in his life. He was a cook in the Dalles and Biggs Junction, worked in Fisheries in Alaska, built windsurfing boards in Goldendale, was a bartender in Wishram, and was a general handyman and scrapper.
Steve was a loving, family oriented individual who cared deeply for those around him. Although more stubborn than a mule, he would also give you the shirt off his back if you were cold.
Steve is missed everyday by his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Doyle Carter, his son, Jonathon and his many loving niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Keith Neal and his mother Virginia Neal, his grandparents Bernard and Geneva Bell, and Fred and Vera Neal
We will be celebrating Steve's life at 6 pm, February 28, 2020 at the Wishram School.