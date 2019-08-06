Sydney West Stradley

Mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, friend. Sydney was born in Portland, Oregon, spent her formative years in Las Vegas, Nevada, prior to moving back to Oregon.
Sydney was kind, caring, compassionate, an empath, an audiophile, especially the Beatles.
She loved her daughter with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Sydney lost her battle with addiction and took her final breath on June 27, 2019. in Lyle, Wash. Sydney is survived by her mother, Christine Opelski; father, Gail Stradley; sister and sister-in-law, Taylor and Wendy Stradley (1 child); her daughter; fiancé, Rob Wusthoff and his 2 children; ex-husband and his 3 children; best friend, Danalyn Bottoni.
Sydney’s cremains now rest with her family. In lieu of a public celebration of life, we ask that you volunteer a day of your life in Sydney’s memory at any local non-profit charity, her favorite was the Oregon Veterans’ Home.
A GoFundMe Account has been setup as a second college fund in Sydney’s name for her daughter. This will be managed solely by the maternal side of the family. https://www.gofundme.com/aubree039s-college-fund-in-memory-of-sydney