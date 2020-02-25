Theo “Ted” Duane Sabey

Ted was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Lehi, Utah to James Jacob Sabey and Elsie Edith Olive Nelson. He was the fourth of seven children.
Ted’s family moved to Oregon when he was nine years old. He went to grade school in a train car at Starkey and later in Summerville. He attended Imbler High School where he met Betty.
Ted and Betty married in 1951. Ted was drafted into the Army and was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia to prepare for deployment to Korea. After serving in Korea, Ted was stationed in Hawaii and then transferred to the Army Reserves.
Ted and Betty adopted their first child, Terry, in 1967. Three years later, they adopted Teresa.
After military service, Ted had many different jobs. He worked for Georgia Pacific, fished commercially on the Oregon coast, worked on large cattle ranches, and was a farmhand. In the early 60’s, Ted and his brothers, Gene and Jim, played music in country-western bars around Oregon and Nevada.
Ted was a long-time member of the Sherman County Fair Board. He served on the board of Oregon Fairs Association for 35 years, holding many offices and was on numerous committees. He was part of Oregon Fairs Foundation for 20 years. Ted served on the board of North Central Education Service District.
Ted was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to horse camp and take the family on pack trips into the Eagle Cap Wilderness area.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his son Terry; his brother Mick Phillips, and two sisters, Virginia Simpson and Betty Thornton.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa Hart, her husband Darryl; two grandsons Ryan and Kevin; and siblings Lillie Songer, Jim Sabey, Gene Sabey and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion on February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. For those who wish to attend, there will be a graveside service at Rose Cemetery.
A procession to the cemetery will leave the Sherman County Fairgrounds at 12:45.
Memorial contributions in Ted’s name may be made to Moro Community Presbyterian Church or Sherman County Historical Society.