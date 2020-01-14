Thomas Dean Svendsen, 66, a longtime resident of Goldendale, Washington, passed away January 4, 2020, after losing his battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Tom was born September 24, 1953, at Fort Lawton Hospital while his father served in Korea.
Mr. Svendsen was raised in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington -- Go Huskies! --with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1976. He married his college sweetheart Debi Thorlakson soon after he moved to Goldendale to take a position as an engineer at the Klickitat PUD, enjoying a 33-year career before retiring in 2009 as General Manager. Tom was a champion of renewable energy and worked diligently on the building of the HW Hill landfill gas to energy project, wind projects in Klickitat County starting with the first large scale wind project in the nation, the Goodnoe Hills Mod II project, and continuing on through the White Creek Wind project. Tom was also integral on biomass generation and the beginnings of the planned pumped-storage project.
Tom also stayed involved with in his community, first as a member of the Goldendale Jaycees and as a longtime member of the Goldendale Golf Club, serving as club president for six years, and was honored for his contributions to the Jaycees and his community by being awarded a JCI Senatorship for his years of service to his community. Senatorship was established to honor and recognize outstanding achievements and service of Jaycees members worldwide. Tom’s efforts were instrumental, along with all members of the Goldendale chapter of the Jaycees, with the development of Goldendale’s E’Kone Park and numerous community-oriented projects throughout his community.
As a family Tom and Debi enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their Goldendale home and their cabin along the slopes of Mt. Hood, near Parkdale, Ore., and RV’ing with close friends. They traveled extensively and were veterans of cruises and touring. Tom and Debi also enjoyed their winters in Kona and with family in Yuma, Arizona.
Tom is survived by his wife Debi, his parents Ed and Frances Svendsen of Seattle, brother Ted (Charlotte), also of Seattle, daughter Kristi (Chuck) Herron, of Ridgefield, Washington, and son Kevin (Jennifer) Svendsen of Spokane and, especially, grandchildren Paddy and Keegan Herron and Austin and Payten Svendsen. He was preceded in death by his sister Cathy and grandparents Clara and Jacob Lambrecht and Chester and Ann Svendsen.
A celebration of life will be held at the Goldendale Golf Club on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1–3 p.m.