Thomas Lynn Elliott

Thomas (Tom) Elliott, nearly lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
Tom was known for his love of fishing, camping, hunting and white-water rafting but mostly his love of family and friends.
Tom graduated from The Dalles High School in 1968. He then went on to Oregon Technical Institute where he studied heavy equipment diesel mechanics, graduating in 1970. He served in the Navy as a Seabee in Vietnam.
Upon returning to The Dalles, Tom married Patti (Shaver) Elliott in 1972, where they raised their family together. He enjoyed his ever changing career in heavy equipment mechanics and was happy to learn new things - starting with farm machinery, moving to logging equipment, then fire engines, and finishing his career with Bonneville Power Administration in 2014. Tom was also an active member of The Dalles Rod and Gun Club since 1982, making many fond memories with family and friends at the club cabins on the Deschutes River.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Patti; children, Chad, Erin, and Jill; grandchildren Dane, Samuel, and Shaver; mother Angie; sisters, Jennifer and Judi; brother Brian; and oldest and dearest friend Nerl (Mike Bartell).
Tom will be remembered for his love and whole-hearted caring for family and friends. All were blessed to have had him in their lives. A private celebration of Tom will be at a later date with family.
If you wish to honor Tom, please make a donation to Deschutes River Alliance, Celilo Cancer Center, or Providence Hospice.