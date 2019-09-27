Timothy Clay Harris

• If you met Tim, you knew his contagious smile
• If you talked to Tim, you knew his kindness was genuine
• If you hugged Tim, you felt his warmth and sincerity
• If you shared a meal with Tim, you knew he was generous
• If you listened to Tim, you knew his compassion for our Veterans and his patriotism
• If you worshipped with Tim, you knew that his love and faith in Jesus Christ was strong
A celebration of life in Tim’s honor will be held at this favorite social site: The BBQ , The Dalles
Sunday, October 13, 2019 Noon.
All that loved and respected this kind, giving and caring man are welcome to attend.