Timothy Clay Harris

Timothy Clay Harris

• If you met Tim, you knew his contagious smile

• If you talked to Tim, you knew his kindness was genuine

• If you hugged Tim, you felt his warmth and sincerity

• If you shared a meal with Tim, you knew he was generous

• If you listened to Tim, you knew his compassion for our Veterans and his patriotism

• If you worshipped with Tim, you knew that his love and faith in Jesus Christ was strong

A celebration of life in Tim’s honor will be held at this favorite social site:  The BBQ , The Dalles

Sunday, October 13, 2019  Noon.

All that loved and respected this kind, giving and  caring man are welcome to attend.