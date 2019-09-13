Travis Lawrence Cooper of The Dalles, Ore., passed away tragically on September 4, 2019. He was only 30 years old.
Travis was born to Toni Kay Cooper on November 30, 1988 in Sacramento, Calif. At the age of one, his family moved back to The Dalles, where he grew up.
Known to his friends as “Cooper”, he was a guy who lived on the edge and was always looking for the next heart stopping adventure. He loved his family and friends and was known for always being willing to lend a hand. Travis was also an amazing cook and loved to be in the kitchen trying new recipes. Travis did many odd jobs during his life, including butchering, but it seemed that he had really found his niche in roofing. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his two well-loved sons, Camdon Amin Cooper and Callin Able Cooper; his mother Toni Cooper; sister Nikki (Kyle) Culver; brother Boon Cooper; his very special niece Caysan Averleigh Culver; grandmother Kathy Cooper; aunt Jamie Cooper; uncle Gary Akerill; aunt Cindy (Ken) O’Neil; and cousin Richard Leal. Special mention to his girlfriend Whitney Brock and her father, Travis’ boss, Brian Robotnik.
Travis was preceded in death by his great-grandma Ruth Akerill; grandfather James Cooper; and his beloved dog Blotter.
A potluck celebration of Travis’ Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge 2006 W. 7th Street The Dalles, Oregon 97058. In lieu of flowers, donations to help family with funeral costs may be made to Washington Federal Bank in The Dalles or the GoFundMe page that has been set up in Travis’ name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.