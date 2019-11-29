Wanda Jean Fisher went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was a resident of The Dalles, Ore., since 1992.
Wanda was born on March 28, 1926, in Los Angeles, Calif. She married Paul M. Fisher on March 7, 1947, in Bell, Calif. They lived in Downey, Calif., for 40 years. Together they raised two children, Jerry Fisher of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Pamela Emmons of Vancouver, Wash.
She was active in the Christian Church throughout her life and enjoyed singing with and leading the choir. She loved to do all types of crafts especially sewing, knitting and crocheting, she was a crafty lady.
Wanda was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Paul; both of her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Wanda is survived by her son Jerry; daughter Pamela; brother Billy Rusca; and grandson Jason Emmons.
A celebration of life was held at her home on Sunday November 24, 2019. Wanda Fisher will be cremated and placed next to her husband at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.