Childcare providers include childcare centers (CC), certified family (CF), regulated family (RF) and exempt programs. Each certification has its own set of regulations the provider must follow and just because a center can take a maximum number of children does not mean they have to—or will.
“Regulated family” means a provider may care for 10 children, including their own, with no more than two of those placements being for children under age 2, and no more than six placements for those under kindergarten eligibility. These programs are licensed for two years and providers must have 10 hours of ongoing training every two years.
“Certified family” providers can care for 12-16 children, depending on licensing. Similar to licensed daycare centers, CF providers must have a certain number of adults for each category of children under their care: In the case of infants, that ration is one to four; one to six for toddlers; and one to 10 for preschoolers. Providers have a one-year license and are required to have 15 hours of ongoing education each year.
“Childcare centers” are also licensed for one year and all staff must have 15 hours of ongoing education each year. However, if a preschool is not receiving Department of Human Services subsidies and runs four hours per day, that center is considered exempt—there are no Oregon State licensing, health or safety requirements.
“Family care” programs are exempt as well—these providers are friends or family who are caring for children.
