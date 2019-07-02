Here was a good looking, smart, creative young man. Taken away way too early in life. He played the cards he was dealt, and many times won. He always helped others when the need was there. A Master with the computer and could fix anything that was associated with it. He will be greatly missed and loved by his father, and mother (William and Lynne Todd) and his wonderful sister, Krista and many others.
God speed Aaron…………………Rest in Peace
A private service will be held at a later date.
