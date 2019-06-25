Arlene Fosberg went on to explore new worlds on Thursday, June 13, 2019, while holding hands with her husband and son.
She was born in The Dalles, Ore., to parents Hazel (Confer) DeLore and Fred David, and later Mose DeLore, who raised her on Juniper Flat outside of Maupin. A proud “Redside” from the Class of ’57, she later moved to Portland, Ore., becoming the first-ever resident of the YWCA.
She married husband, Robert in 1963, and they made their home in West Linn, Ore. She welcomed her son, David, in 1973.
Her passions were family, friends, and crafts. She held leadership positions in the Elks Auxiliary, Garden Club, and Home Extension.
Her memory lives on with husband, Robert Fosberg; son, David Fosberg; and daughter-in-law, Lira Razak.
Viewing will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Spencer, Libby, and Powell in The Dalles. Graveside services at Kelley Cemetery in Maupin, Ore., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
