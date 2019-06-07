Barbara E. Atchison

Born in Indiana, preceded in death by husband William L. Atchison and daughter Barbara Elaine Tibbets. Survived by son Kim A. Atchison, daughters Janet S. Martin and Linda A. Gidley and nine grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Will be laid to rest June 14th at 11:00 a.m., Odd Fellows cemetery, The Dalles, Ore. Graveside services followed by Celebration of Life and potluck at Sorosis Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.