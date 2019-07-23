Barbara Jean Watkins passed away June 22, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was 72 years old. She had fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
The family would like to thank the Heart of Hospice for the loving and comforting care of Barbara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.