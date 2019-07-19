Bernice Harris

Bernice was born June 13, 1928 to Carl and Agnes Hagen in Starbuck Minn., and died in The Dalles Ore., on July 14, 2019.
Bernice attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Starbuck High. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield Min., for a year, and was fortunate to be accepted at the world renowned Miss Woods Training School for teachers of young children.
In the early 1950’s Bernice and her friend Dolores came west and were offered teaching positions at Court Street School in The Dalles, as there was a need for teachers with the influx of population during the construction of The Dalles Dam, she taught second grade. This is where she met her future husband Dale, while he was working on the Dam, they married in June of 1954, she was predeceased by Dale on Easter 2017. To this union were born three children, Bruce (Lori) Harris, Carla (David) Raffin and Janet Harris, who all survive her. Bernice also has four grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Harris, Amanda (Raffin) Salazar and Adrien Raffin, and two great-grandchildren Makai and Kalani Harris.
Bernice taught Kindergarten in her home for many years before kindergarten became part of the public-school curriculum. Later she worked for Head Start and worked in the public schools as a teacher’s aide.
Bernice was a devote member of Zion Lutheran church, were she taught Sunday School and participated in the church circle (bible study). Bernice was a long-standing member of P.E.O, and she volunteered as a Campfire leader.
Bernice had a passion for baking and baked and enticed friends/family with her cinnamon rolls and bread. Bernice loved flowers and was known for making exquisite pressed floral stationary which she shared with family and friends up to the very end. Her artistic stationary graced many a mailbox recipient!
A memorial for Bernice will be held at Zion Lutheran Church 101 W 10th Street The Dalles, Oregon 97058 – 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Gifts may be given in memory of Bernice to Zion Lutheran Church Trust.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. 4th St. The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
