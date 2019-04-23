Betty Marie Bishop (Frame) Marvel passed on April 17, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Dufur, Ore.
Betty was born in Hooper, Neb., on August 6, 1929. She was the oldest daughter of Lloyd and Doris (Kuhl) Bishop. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Everett Marvel; parents; and younger sister, Joann.
Her family moved west soon after their daughters were born. First to the Portland area, then to Maupin, Pine Grove and Bear Springs, Ore. At this time her father passed, and her mother moved the family to Grants Pass, Ore. to live with her grandparents. Living in the Grants Pass area for a few years, the family then moved to Portland, Ore., settling in the Garden Home and Multnomah area.
During her senior year of high school, she met Alan Frame, who was just home from military service. Betty completed her senior year graduating in 1947 from Lincoln High School. The next year she and Alan married. They had two daughters. In a few short years, Alan and Betty moved to the Dalles, Ore. Alan took a position of management with Sawyers Department store (later purchasing the business.) While living in The Dalles, they had two more daughters. She later supported Alan by working as a soft goods buyer for the store. After selling Sawyers Department store back to the Sawyer family, Betty and Alan moved to Wamic, Ore. There they purchased the Wamic Store, then the Tygh Valley Store. Betty and Alan later divorced. Each remarrying a few years later, Betty to Everett Marvel and Alan to Barbara Fargher.
After marrying Everett, Betty enjoyed working on his family ranch. She also took pleasure in volunteer work belonging to the Dufur garden club, (supplying the flowers for the annual Wasco County Pioneer Luncheon for several years.) Betty also loved history. She was a docent at the Rorick house in The Dalles and at the Scheiber log cabin at the Dufur Historical Society. After selling the farm, Betty and Everett traveled extensively around the world.
Betty is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Dick) Nelson, Kathy (Bill) Gustafson, Dori (Greg) Hazelton and Vick Byrd. Bett also had a step-son, Mark Marvel, who preceded her in death. Also surviving her are 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 27, 2019 at the Dufur Cemetery with a celebration of life following at 12 p.m. at The Balch Hotel, Dufur, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dufur Historical Society, P.O. Box 462 Dufur, Ore., 97021.
