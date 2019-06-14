Blodwen May passed away on June 9, 2019 at The Springs at Mill Creek at the age of 99. She was born on November 1, 1919 in The Dalles, Ore., to Tom and Margaret Jones of Dufur, Ore. She was taken to the “Home Place” on Tygh Ridge where her father farmed and her mother boarded and fed the work crews. She grew up on this farm except for a few years in her beginning high school years when they moved to The Dalles so she could go to The Dalles High School. They returned to the ranch a few years later and she finished high school at Dufur, Ore.
She married Frank May on June 28, 1939 and they lived on Tygh Ridge with her parents.
She was an exceptional person in many ways. She was an avid horsewoman in her younger married life and rode and showed Arabian horses. She was an excellent seamstress. She was an accountant for many years working for various businesses and accountants. Along with this she was an amazing painter. She painted in oils and did many scenic as well as western pictures (most included horses).
She was a kind and generous woman and loved her family with a passion. Her parents both immigrated here from Wales. We would always tease her about “Oh, that is the Welch coming out!”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and “Maggie” Jones, husband, Frank May and her sister Sarah Mode. She is survived by her only child Tom May and his wife Linda, grandchildren Tonya (Shawn) Brumley, Kim (Brian) Koch and Mike May. Great-grandchildren Brooke Brumley, Morgan Brumley, Ethan Koch and Emma Koch along with two nieces and one nephew.
There will be graveside services at the Odd Fellows Cemetary on Cherry Heights Road on June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Mom you will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. We love you.
