Bradley Scott Reid Jr. also know as JR. born on January 22, 1982 in Pittsburg, Calif., passed away at age 37 on May 15, 2019 in Surrey, B.C. Canada. He graduated from The Dalles High School in 2000 and moved to British Columbia, Canada shortly after. Bradley was the loving husband of Ryannon Reid, devoted father to Abigail Lynn (8), Kaylee Mae (2 & ½ ) and Bradley Scott Reid III (3 months). He was preceded in death by his father Bradley Scott Reid Sr., grandmother, Carole Gates; and grandfathers, Leonard Kolias and Jack John Reid.
Bradley is survived by his mother Cyndi Vipperman (Ken), brother, John Reid (Alexandria); sister, Brandi Adams (Jerrad); stepbrother, K.C. Vipperman; stepsister, Kendall Vipperman; grandmothers, Carol Brailsford and Celia Vipperman; and grandfather, Ken Vipperman Sr., nieces MaryJane, Liyla, Aspen; and nephews Gavin, Haydn, Reid, Elliott, Connor, Jack; and an abundance of extended family.
Bradley made family a priority in his life and made many trips to the U.S. to visit his beloved family. Those memories will last us a lifetime.
Bradley was known as a Soldier of God and dedicated the last 8 years to restoring broken and wounded lives in his unwavering dedication to Jesus Christ. Through his tireless service of reaching out, he led hundreds of lives to be transformed by God’s word.
A Celebration of Life was held May 26, 2019 in Surrey, B.C. where hundreds came to say their goodbyes and honor him and his family by telling stories of how he saved them, how he pushed them to be their best, taught them to love God and themselves and to teach others the word of Jesus Christ. He’d say “roll up your sleeves and let’s get to work.”
Rest now my son, your time on earth may be done but you will never be forgotten, you will always be Forever Young.
