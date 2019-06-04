Brian Joseph Stradley was born August 27, 1973, a son to Richard and Arlone Stradley. Brian and his brother Steve grew up on the family farm in Grass Valley, Ore. Brian loved riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing and driving the backroads with his friends.
Brian attended Sherman County High School where he played tennis and football, graduating in 1992. After high school he attended Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in Fisheries Science. It was there, in 1993, where he met his bride Lara Hall. Both Brian and Lara graduated from Oregon State and love the ocean and the beach. So much so, that they were married on a beach in the Caribbean in 2002, and they built their home on the family farm in Grass Valley. Their family grew by one with the birth of their son, Levi on November 26, 2007.
Whether at work or at home, Brian enjoyed being outside and working. There was always something to do on the farm, around his home or a friend who needed help with something. Brian seemed to always be helping people.
The last couple years, Levi was old enough to be outside working with his Dad. Levi spent the summers with his Dad on the farm learning to drive the tractor, jeep or car. Or going for a ride with Dad in the golf cart looking for rattle snakes. The winters were time to be inside by the wood stove cooking some new amazing dish. One of Brian's favorite times with Levi were their “Man's Days” where they would spend the time together doing something fun.
Deer season on the farm was always special. Brian would host his guests and always make something special like a smoked brisket or pork shoulder with homemade pocket bread. And don't forget the macaroni salad.
In 2011, Brian started golfing. One of his favorite things to do to forget about the stresses of life was play golf with his family in The Dalles, followed by dinner and a cocktail.
Brian was a husband, a father, a brother, a son and a great friend to so many people. He is survived by his wife Lara, his son Levi, his brother Steve, his parents Richard and Arlone, and his brother-in-kin Kyle.
Brian took is final breath on April 26, 2019 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and was surrounded by his family and friends who loved him so dearly and will miss him so much.
There will not be a service, if you knew Brian well at all, you will know why. He would rather his friends gather as they normally would, and remember the good times had with him.
