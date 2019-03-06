Carol Barnum, 77, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away suddenly with family by her side on Feb. 7, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Esther Pusey of Glenns Ferry, Idaho as the eldest of six children. Her immediate survivors include three siblings, her three children, and four grandchildren.
As a young adult, she earned a bachelor's degree and lived on both coasts of the United States doing accounting work. Carol raised three children in Idaho before moving to Grass Valley, Ore., in 1997 with her loving husband. Life in Oregon was like paradise discovered, she reveled in her new life. In 2002, after her husband lost his battle with cancer, she left their beloved ranch and moved to The Dalles. In The Dalles she discovered a wonderful home and community.
Carol struggled with dark times in her life, both physically and emotionally, including her own cancer. In spite of this, her deep and abiding faith in God caused her to seek joy in all that had been given to her and allowed her to share kindness, gentleness and wisdom with others.
Throughout her life, Carol took great joy in gardening and creating an oasis of beautiful plants around her home. She was happiest when she was out digging in the dirt and tending to her garden. She loved sharing her knowledge of plants and helping to create landscape designs for family and friends, often spending the time and effort to include watercolor paintings of her visions.
She was an avid learner, participating in a variety of community groups, playing cards, learning about the brain, doing yoga, leading Bible study, in addition to volunteering as book keeper for Habitat until her death.
She took great pride in being a grandmother. “Grammy” or “Jasper Grammy,” as she was known, she was a constant encourager and supporter of her grandkids. She made a special effort to connect and have a unique relationship with each of them.
She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held on March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gateway Church 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Dalles Habitat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.Ander-sonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
