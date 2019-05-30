Cecilia Agnes Dickson passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Cecilia was born in The Dalles, Ore., on June 14, 1928, to Charles Joseph LaMarche and Annetta Agnes (McManus) LaMarche, the seventh of eleven children. She was a lifelong resident of The Dalles. Cecilia was a devout Catholic and very active in the church and community. She worked numerous jobs, retiring from the Department of Human Services/Adult and Family Service Division where she was known for her compassion and concern for the well-being of others.
She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cherry Park Grange, and Mid-Columbia Senior Center. She never lost her great fondness for music and the two-step, frequenting events with family and friends.
Cecilia raised her five children with love, tolerance, and understanding. She was a loving and caring grandmother. She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Sun) Dickson, Teresa Starnes, Ronald Dickson, Cynthia (Russ) Buswell, and Sandra (Floyd) Ferguson, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her brother, Raymond LaMarche, and her sisters, Patricia Thomsen and Kathryn Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Francis, and Richard, and her sisters, Mary, Dorothy, Evelyn, and Margaret.
Viewing will be held Thursday, June 6, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church in The Dalles. The recitation of rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Joseph Levine as celebrant. The interment will follow at St. Peters Parish Center Cemetery and a reception for friends and family will follow at the Parish Hall.
