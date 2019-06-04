Charles Thomas Wilson Sr. was born in 1934 in the state of South Dakota. he was one of 7 children. He is preceded in death by Arlene Bush, Alice Pierce, Zona Bass, Yyvonne Wolfe. Survived by his sister Nadine Driver and his brother Gerald Alders.
Charles was an army veteran and a member of the Sioux Indian tribe. Charles moved his family to Lyle, Wash., in 1968 and started working in Klickitat at St. Regis mill. From there he went to work in White Salmon for the water dept. He was married to the love of his life, Verla D. Starr Wilson for 57 years. They had 2 children, Tommy and Suzie. He was a great husband and father. He was extremely close with his daughter-in-law, Michelle, who joined the family 7 years ago. Michelle helped bring the family closer and he loved that. He was so proud of his grandchildren; Scotty, Megan, Kaity, Guill, and Emma; and multiple great-grandchildren. Charles will be greatly missed. Thank you.
