Cindy Marie Meredith

Cindy Marie (Cuff) Meredith, 61, passed away at her home in Moro, Ore., on April 10, 2019. She was born December 17, 1957 in Goldendale, Wash., to Loretta Marie (Keech) and Edward Otto Cuff. On June 27, 2013, Cindy married Wayne Meredith.
Cindy was the lead custodian at North Wasco County School District 21. She had a lot of friends and was an outgoing, fun loving, hardworking woman. Mrs. Meredith loved gardening and going to the beach. Family was very important to her.
She was a loving and caring mom and grandma—her grandchildren meant everything to her. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Cuff.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Meredith; father Edward Cuff; daughters Rita Lewellen and Melissa (Neil) Lissman; son Richard Lewellen; sisters Gail (Cuff) Froehlich and Lisa (Cuff) Walker; brother Jason George; and five grandchildren. There will be a private family ceremony at Spring Creek Cemetery in Goldendale.
A celebration of life will be open for people to come pay respects on April 20, 2019 at the PUD at noon. To send condolences to Cindy’s family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.