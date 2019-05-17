Coralee Reger Proffitt (better known as Lee) passed away peacefully April 29, 2019 at the Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville, Ore., surrounded by family and close friends. She was born in Portland, Ore. Coralee graduated from The Dalles High School in 1969 and later attended Columbia Gorge Community College, with an AA in Legal Assistant. She then studied at Portland State University pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
Lee loved the beach, especially in Maui. She also enjoyed taking as much time as she could with her children (some were children of the heart), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the amazing friendships she was blessed with throughout her life.
Lee was a volunteer at Henderson house in McMinnville and a member of Gateway Presbyterian Church in The Dalles, Ore., and a member of Wilsher Toastmasters.
She is survived by her children, Dena and Jeremy Lathrop, her daughter-in-law, Tanya Lathrop and her six granddaughters, Bayleigh Elmer-Gray, Chianne Gray, Mattisun Gray, Sierra Lehl, Aria Lathrop, and Taylor Inscore, and great granddaughters Penelope and Amaliya. She is also survived by ex-husbands, Donald Lathrop and Stephen Proffitt.
She is preceded in death by her parents Billy and Esther Reger and nephew Donald Young.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., May 25, 2019 at Crabtree Park, Dundee, Oregon. If you would like to donate to her memorial fund, you may at Go Fund Me, Facebook, or personally to the family.
