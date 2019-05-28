On May 23, 2019, Craig Urness passed away surrounded by his friends and family.
He grew up in The Dalles, Oregon. He received his bachelors degree at the University of Oregon where he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He later received his law degree from Willamette University.
After over a decade at Pacific Seafood he spent the final years of his life with his own practice.
He is survived by his three children, Jack (23), Emma (20) and Griffin (19); his father Jerry Urness; his two sisters, Beth Bull and Kathy Uhalde; and his partner of 7 years Sharon Gredvig.
Services will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church at 1015 SW 18th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205 on Saturday, June 1,2019 at noon.
