Daniel Edward Filbin, son of Gwenith Filbin and the late Charles Filbin, was born February 8, 1962, in Hood River, Ore.
He had one brother and three sisters, including the late Colleen Bergsma.
He gained an education at Dufur School and graduated in 1980.
After attending a trade school in Oklahoma, he began working in the HVAC industry. A few years later he started his own business and ran a local HVAC company throughout the Gorge. Simultaneously he operated a small wheat farm outside Dufur for many years.
Dan married Traci Wolf on October 19, 1985, and they had two boys.
Dan enjoyed many hobbies including hunting and fishing, home brewing and attending concerts. He loved to spend most of his time outside, traveling and camping, whether on a boat, in the mountains with a pair of skis, or riding to his next destination. Dan was an avid biker who took great pride in his Harley-Davidson, making many trips across the western states.
Dan was known as someone who would always help those in need; he was never above putting those he loved before himself.
Dan passed away on April 6, 2019, due to complications from dementia. He was 57.
Dan is survived by his mother Gwen; sons, Seth and Caleb; sisters, Diane Uto and Mary Kramer; brother Mike Filbin; ex-wife Traci; grandchildren, Meliney and Russell Filbin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
