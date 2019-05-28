Dave was born in 1944 in Long Beach, Calif., to Norman and Elizabeth Boyles. He grew up on air force bases all over the country, then, in Montana, met Donna Harrel. After college graduation, they were rarely apart for over 50 years.
Dave and Donna moved to The Dalles, Ore., where he taught music and elementary school. Dave and Donna were active members of Gateway Presbyterian Church and volunteered with several youth sports teams.
The couple moved to Brunswick, N.Y., in 2004 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They found a new family at Brunswick Church, where Dave assisted with both music and facilities management.
On Saturday, May 25, 2019, he passed away at home from complications from pancreatic cancer, with his wife Donna holding his hand.
He is survived by his wife and their four children, Robin (Jason) Snyder and their five boys, Reading, MA; Douglas Boyles, Beacon, NY; Kerstin (Christopher) Aukerman and their son, Natick, MA; and Alanna (Brian) Moran and their two girls, Gansevoort, NY; sister, Nancy (Steven) Lindsey, Corvallis, Ore.
Relatives and friends may call at the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Lane, Troy, New York, on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.. Rev. Henry Kim and Rev. Harry Heinz will co-officiate.
Dave was a passionate believer in helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David Alan Boyles to the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (https://refugees.org) or to the Brunswick Church Pantry. To view the complete obituary, sign the guest book, light a candle, or for service directions, visit https:// www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/David-Boyles
