Dean Brandan Crosgrove (25), born in the Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 5, 1993, passed away peacefully in Zihuatanejo, Mexico on Feb. 20, 2019, doing what he loved most. It was a tranquil and pleasant afternoon filled with friends, family, beer and nature.
Son of Amber Dawn “Amy” Augustus (Nagel) and Brandan Chad Crosgrove and older brother to two loving siblings, Hailey Sue Crosgrove (21) and Joshua Allen Augustus (16), Dean’s memory will forever live in their hearts.
Dean lived in Wishram, Wash., The Dalles and Utah prior to residing in Pendleton, Ore., for the last 11 years. Dean spent most of his time helping his grandmother, wile working at Elvis’ Bar and Grill. In his free time, one could find him flipping rocks along the river looking for snakes, Squatchin’ or reading a book. Chances are you would find him with his best friends; Clayton, Paul and Zack. No one really knew what those four got themselves into, but it’s a miracle no one got hurt and the cops were never called (that we know of.)
Dean had a love for reptiles from the age of four, when he told his mom he wanted to be a Paleontologist. He could tell you everything you needed to know, and more than you wanted to know just from looking at something. In a personal mission to live up to his idol, Steve Irwin, he advocated for all animals to live a peaceful and respected life.
Dean’s most admirable achievement was discovering a new species of pit viper, the most venomous species to be found in North America. Videoed in one of his last recorded days in Mexico, he showed the world his bravery and knowledge of this snake by handling it with caution and removing it from the premises to ensure the safety of the nearby residents. One could argue that although not considered an achievement to most, Dean’s knowledge was his strongest attribute of all. No one was safe from the inevitable “did you know?” statement.
Although he hadn’t yet married, nor had children, Dean had a large family. His memory and legacy will live on with us forever. Dean will, however, not be alone on his journey. Buried next to his Aunt Kai, he will once again see his best friend AmyJane Brandhagen; great-grandmother Millie Nagel and idol Steve Irwin.
Dean is survived by his mother Amber (Amy) Augustus; father Brandan Crosgrove; step-mother Brooke Crosgrove, sister Hailey Crosgrove, brother Joshua Augustus; step-brother Cody Oliver; step-sister Nikole Oliver; step-grandfather Ron Lemarr; grandmother Elvis Lemarr; grandfather Stuart Nagel; grandmother Leah Crosgrove; grandfather Chad Crosgrove; step grandmother Bobbie Crosgrove.
A service was held at on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo chapel in The Dalles.
We would like to take this time to thank everyone who showed their support to the family in their time of need and everyone who helped make this process as easy as possible for all. Dean, although not religious, was a spiritual man who believed that when one passed, they would turn into a star while waiting for the right era to return. Until you return Dean, we will miss you.
“I could never describe myself in the briefness of a quote. I am here, I am me. I do what feels right.”
Dean Crosgrove 1993-2019
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family, share a picture and or a memory.
