Delayne Richmond, passed away in Vancouver, Wash., on Feb. 27, 2019. He was 94 at the time of his passing.
Delayne graduated from The Dalles High School in 1943. He served with the Navy during World War II.
He worked for the Union Pacific railroad for 39 years in The Dalles, and Portland, Ore.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 71 years; children, Cheryl (Jeff) Kellogg, Johnnie (Candy) Richmond, Debbie (Clifford) Kochis; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 4, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington.
