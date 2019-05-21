Denise Clinch, age 64, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away May 11, 2019, at St. Johns Hospital. Denise was born March 6, 1955, to Kenneth Rasey and Lillian Whitaker in The Dalles, Ore.
Denise worked for the Washington Department of Transportation and was a bartender, concrete finisher, truck driver and had various other skills. She enjoyed being with her grand kids, listening to blues music, camping, visiting Long Beach and other get togethers. Denise was everybody’s friend; she was loving and funny.
On Nov. 6, 1998, Denise married Dennis Clinch in Castle Rock.
Denise is survived by her husband Dennis Clinch, of Castle Rock; son Aaron (April) grandchildren Kayla and Kyle Doty, of Castle Rock; son Jason (Michelle) and granddaughter Emily Clinch, of Tigard, Ore.; mother Lillian Whitaker, of The Dalles; sisters Debbie Cherbak, of Castle Rock, and Patty Taylor, of Palm Beach, Fl.; brother Richard Rasey, of The Dalles; stepbrothers Matt Garnett, of Port Hadlock, Wash., and Jim Whitaker, of Bend, Ore.; stepsisters Chris Bous, and Ginny Knowles of Longview, Wash.; and various nieces and nephews.
Denise is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Rasey; stepmother Phyllis Rasey and stepfather Joe Whitaker.
