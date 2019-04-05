Donald Young

Don passed away on March 8, 2019, at the age of 86.
He was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Campbell, Minn., to parents Lester and Francis Young.
In 1937 the family moved to Newberg, Ore. He attended Newberg High School, where he graduated in 1950. There he met Royal Zook, and they were married in 1951. They had three children.
Don soon began a career in banking, at Commercial Bank, which later became US Bank. The family later moved to Amity, Ore. He was working for US Bank, in the Amity branch, when it was robbed in the mid 1960s. Don and the family moved to Vale, Ore., when he received a promotion to branch manager. Don also served as a volunteer firefighter in Amity and Vale. Don and Royal divorced in 1966.
In 1967 Don married Francis Hite, of Vale, Ore., and adopted her three children.
Don would later serve as branch manager in Nyssa, Ore., and The Dalles, Ore., where he retired in 1987.
After his retirement, Don and Fran sold their home in The Dalles, purchased an RV, and spent the next 15 years traveling the country, and the world.
When they decided to give up full time RV life, they purchased a condo in Vancouver, Wash., where they spent their summers. And their winters in Mesa, Ariz. Don enjoyed traveling, socializing with their many friends, playing tennis and pickleball, and spending time with family.
After Fran’s death in 2015, Don remained in Vancouver until his death.
He is survived by his sister Darlene Peterson; brother Richard Young; daughters, Viki Jenkins, Diana Nerby (Mark), Terri Howard (Mike); sons, Doug Young (Rosemary), Shawn Young (Kathy), Jeff Young (Mary); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest, Vancouver, Washington.
An informal celebration of Don’s life and potluck, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the fellowship room of Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, 1716 N Villa Rd., Newberg, Oregon.
