Donna Kay Courtney

Donna Kay (Barquin) Courtney passed away on February 22, 2019 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center surrounded by family in The Dalles, Ore. Donna was born January 30, 1944 and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing.
Donna was born in Montpelier, Vt., to Ralph Ferdinand and Violet Jessie (Murray) Barquin. She grew up in Montpelier, attended Montpelier High School, and Vermont College. Following college, she moved to Boston, for a while, and then to Sacramento, Calif., where she met Mike. Thanksgiving weekend of 1971, Donna flew to The Dalles to meet Mike’s family. That trip was interrupted by the D.B. Cooper high jacking, which caused the airways to close for several hours.
Donna and Mike were married January 1, 1972, in Sacramento. Following the wedding, they made their home in The Dalles. Donna worked as a bookkeeper, for The Dalles Elks Lodge and Sigman’s Flowers, before joining Mike in the ownership and operation of the family owned Courtney Insurance Agency.
Donna had many hobbies involving crafts. Most notable was her determination that the local theater company be properly costumed. She spent 15 years as the costume director, running plays with as many as 75 actors in a single performance. She was, also, a phenomenal cook, with a penchant for Italian food, including homemade pasta and sauces.
Donna is survived by her husband, Mike Courtney; daughter, Tara Courtney son, Ben (and wife, Melanie Bond) Courtney; grandchildren, Madeline and Malcolm. She is also survived by sister, Joan (Tara) Veno (Joseph), nephew Jeremy and niece Jamie Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jacky, Jimmy, and Terry, as well as sister Debra Gurule.
A time to celebrate Donna's life and mourn her passing is planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Civic Auditorium (323 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon).
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Donna's memory to Columbia Basin Care Foundation or American Lung Association sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
