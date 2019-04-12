Donnell Jefferson Smith was born March 31, 1923, in Altadena, Calif., and passed away April 1, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. He was the son of Donnell Jefferson Sr. and Anna Ruth Ames Smith.
He spent his grade school years in Portland, Ore., and graduated from Dufur High School. He attended Oregon State College before being drafted into the Army Air Corps. He returned to Oregon where he met Mary Viola Rattray. They were married March 23, 1947, in Condon, Ore.
Don worked many jobs; he managed a ranch in California, several gas stations, a paint store and worked in real estate. His greater contributions were his community service. He served on the Rural Health Board and the La Clinica Board. He was in leadership in Kiwanis, Toastmasters, PTA, Little League, Gateway Presbyterian Church and the Fellowship of Churches. He ran for both State Senator and Representative. He was on the City Council and served one term as Mayor of the City of The Dalles. He also served on the League of Oregon Cities. He greatly enjoyed decades of Wednesdays and Saturdays playing golf.
Don and Vi enjoyed traveling to the coast, Vancouver Island and visiting friends and family in California.
Don is survived by his four children, Victoria (Tom) Stave, Donnell (June) Smith, 3rd, Claudia (Doug) McClure and Laurie (Jeff) Alford; 10 grandchildren; 5 greatgrandchildren; sister Betty Zachor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His energy, enthusiasm and compassion for his family and his community will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to La Clinca (One Community Health) care of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
A service will be planned for June.
Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
