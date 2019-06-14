On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Dorene Kay Brittain, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 60.
Dorene was born in Hood River, Ore., on September 29, 1958 to Don and Dorothy Niswender. She moved to Maupin at the age of 12, where she lived for the remainder of her life.
She was a hard worker, who loved her community and hosting get togethers for family and friends. She enjoyed playing board games, listening to oldies, rock collecting, The Rod Run and a cold beer at the Rainbow.
She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy and sister Donna.
She is survived by her family: father Don, step-father Terry, her sister Debi, her daughter Miranda, sons Lyle and Jared, his fiance Stephanie, grandchildren Tayler, Max and Ryder, nephews Ryan and Jess, and niece Jenna.
