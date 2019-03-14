Dorothy L. Smith, formerly of Hughesville, Mo., died on Sat., March 9, 2019, at The Quarry, an enhanced assisted living facility in Vancouver, Wash.
Dorothy was born in Marshall, Mo., on Nov. 1, 1931. She was one of three children born to Harold H. and Ruth E. (Davis) Schanz. She graduated from Hughesville High School in 1948. Later she graduated from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Mo., in June of 1952 where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a major in music. Dorothy lived with her parents on their farm in Hughesville until she graduated from college. At that time, she accepted a teaching position in Dufur, Ore., and moved there in August of 1952 where she met Wilbur J. Hendricks.
On June 3, 1953, she married Wilbur in Dufur. Four children were born to this union, Ladorna A. Hendricks, James W. Hendricks, Julie R. Hendricks, and John L. Hendricks.
After the end of the 1953 school year Dorothy stopped teaching in order to help her husband in the operation of their wheat and cattle ranch, and most importantly raise her 4 children. The family lived on the ranch until 1982 when they sold it and retired to Sunriver, Ore. In 2002, Dorothy and Wilbur moved to Camas, Wash., to be close to their children.
In 2004 her husband Wilbur passed away. She continued to live in Camas and on November 5, 2005, she married Robert E. Smith.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbur J. Hendricks; her parents; and her brother, J. Leo Schanz.
She is survived by two sons, James W. (Linda) and John L. (Dawn) Hendricks; two daughters, Ladorna A. (Donn) Snyder and Julie R. Pattison; sister, Wilma Rhoads; nine grandchildren, Lindsay Kinzer, Cameron Caulfield, Kyle Pattison, Jeffrey, Blake, Parker, and Taylor Hendricks and Della and Soluna Terrill; one great-granddaughter, Ellery Kinzer; and her husband, Robert E. Smith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Ross Hollywood Chapel in Portland, Ore.
Funeral service will be Sat., March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cascade Park Baptist Church in Vancouver, Wash. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Mt. Herman Cemetery in Sedalia, Mo.
