Dorothy May Tibbets-Thompson

Dorothy passed away April 14, 2019, peacefully in Ontario, Ore., surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Hood River, Ore., October 22, 1928, to Wm. Clayton and Luella (Leonard) May. She graduated from The Dalles High School where she was Wasco County Fair Queen.
Dorothy married L.E. (Bud) Tibbets in The Dalles, Ore., in 1947 until his passing in 1964. They had three children; Dirk Tibbets, Lakeview, Ore., Toyne (Jan) Tibbets, Damascus, Ore., and Cheryl Parris, Ontario, Ore. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In 1982 she married Donald Thompson and resided in Portland, Ore. They loved to travel the world and throughout the U.S. After living for several years in Washington D.C., where Don worked for the USDA, they resided in Moro, Ore., until his passing in 2013.
Dorothy had many interests and talents. She was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Sherman County Historical Society, OSU Alumni Association and an avid water color painter, bridge player and master gardener.
In lieu of service or flowers, please send donations to American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or to Sherman County High School.
