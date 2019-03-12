Eva Starkey Johnson, 92, a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Pete Johnson; daughters Connie (Greg) Greenwood and Nancy (Bob) Corley; grandchildren, Justen (Angie), Andrea (Jack), Adam; great-grandchildren, Layna, Jace, Danner; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held March 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church 2819 W 10th St. The Dalles, Ore.
Donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or Heart of Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.