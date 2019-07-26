Faith June (Lee) Westenskow was born June 9, 1926 in Hiawatha, Kansas. As a young girl Faith moved with her parents (Sylvester and Mattie/Susie Lee) and two older sisters (Virginia and Ruth) out west settling in La Grande, Oregon. After graduating from La Grande High School, she attended EOSC graduating with her teaching certificate. In May of 1948 Faith became engaged to the love of her life Peter Carl Westenskow of Imbler, Oregon and married December 26th of that same year making their home in Imbler. They bought a farm outside of Elgin thus her life also included being a farmer’s wife. On March 12, 1951, they welcomed their son Leslie into the world. On July 27, 1953, their family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Brenda. In 1957 Pete and Faith bought their dream home in Imbler where life on the farm was filled with laughter, love and yes sadness too. In the midst of starting a family Faith’s love of teaching encouraged her to complete and receive her degree. Faith taught at Imbler Grade School, primarily 2nd grade, until her retirement in 1984.
She treasured and carried the memories made at Imbler for the rest of her life, loving the students like family. Faith and Pete had a passion for touring the American Southwest on their Goldwing, and eventually bought a winter home in Mesa, Arizona where they loved to spend time in the sun with family and friends. In 1997 they moved to The Dalles, Oregon to be closer to their daughter and grandsons.
Many things could be said about Faith as a woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a tremendously strong and caring woman with love, honesty and kindness demonstrating integrity in everything she did, never speaking an unkind word about anyone. Faith had many dear friends and family members with whom she maintained close relationships throughout her life, always remembering to send cards and letters along the way. She loved to garden, work in her flower beds, bake fresh bread, cook in general, camp, travel, walk and most importantly spend time with her family. Faith adored her grandsons, their families and the light of her life her great-granddaughter Rowyn (Roro) doting and spoiling them all every chance she got.
Faith passed away July 7, 2019, in Gresham, Oregon at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her son Leslie in 1977 and husband Pete in 2015. Faith is survived by her daughter Brenda Westenskow of Vancouver, Washington; her loving grandsons, Adin and Brennon and their families. Adin, Brenda and Rowyn Faith Nelson, Brennon Moore and his fiancée Heather Greene.
Funeral services will be held at the Summerville Cemetery Chapel on August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. Viewing pending at this time at Daniels-Knopp Funeral Home in La Grande, Oregon. Those who wish to remember Faith, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions in her memory, to the Imbler Education Foundation P.O. Box 95 Imbler, Oregon 97841.
