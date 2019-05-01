Francis Pauline Breckner Ellett

Pauley was born to William and Pauline Breckner in Alliance, Ohio on her mother’s birthday and given the same name. She had a younger brother William “Bud”. Pauley graduated in nursing from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She moved to Tacoma to work as a school nurse. She lodged at a boarding house where she met her future husband Virgil. They were married on 6-30-1956 in Alliance, Ohio. They moved to The Dalles, Virgil’s hometown. They lived all their married life in a house built by Virgil on a farm purchased from his Grandmother.
She worked at the Wasco County Health Department for many years. She was a school nurse for many local schools, cared for home patients, and did clinical work, she also supported Virgil’s Christmas tree farming.
Pauley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed classical music, gardening, traveling, and attending opera and plays. She had an appetite for continuous learning, loved to read, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Pauley was devoted to her children and ten grandchildren and considered herself very blessed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil, her parents and brother. She is survived by her children, Barbara Schnabel, Nancy (Tom) Swenson, Fritz (LeAnn) Ellett, Anne (Mike) Ellett, John (Shelly) Ellett and ten grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Community Services Northwest, 605 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97214 or Zion Lutheran Church Trust Fund, 101 West 10th, The Dalles, OR 97058
