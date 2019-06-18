Gale Norman McCafferty was born November 1950 to Edith and Norman McCafferty, living life to the fullest until his tired body gave out on June 6th with family by his side.
Gale graduated from Wy'east High School in 1968. Soon after he joined the Navy. He was in the Navy from 1968-1973; 4 years, 4 months and 4 days. 22 months of that was spent in Vietnam. Gale was a very proud veteran and loved the American flag. Gale loved life and retirement. He loved working in his little work shop making things out of wood.
He worked for Mt. Hood Auto Wreckers, G & R Logging and Hanel Lumber co. After the mill closed he went to Alaska to work in the timber. Returned home to work for Hanel Development Co.
Linda and Gale had three sons. Jim, John and Jeremiah.
Gale was preceded in death by grandparents, mom Edith Elward, dad Norman McCafferty, step-dad Donald Elward, sister Sharon McFeron, brother Daren McCafferty.
Surviving him are sisters Donna Lindsey and Rose Hepner as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Parkdale Fire Dept in his memory.
Family and Friends are invited to Toll Bridge Park at Parkdale for a potluck lunch from noon to four on June 22, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction Anderson Tribute Center.
