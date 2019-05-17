Gary Kemp from the class of 1961 at The Dalles High School, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in the Stans Room at 1 p.m.
An obituary will be available at his celebration of life.
A no-host dinner will follow-- to be announced.
