Gerol (Jerry) A. Underhill, age 89, went on to be with his Heavenly Father on June 3, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1930 to Audrey A. Underhill and Ella (Morgan) Underhill. He was the oldest of 2 children.
Jerry grew up in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1949. Jerry married Jessie (Berger) Underhill in The Dalles, Ore., September 30, 1950. They had two children. He was a very devoted father and husband. He and Jessie were quite active in Calvary Baptist Church and First Christian Church before moving to Portland, Ore., in the late 90’s to be closer to their two girls and their grandchildren. Both Jerry and Jessie spent their retirement years involved in the lives of their grandchildren as well as traveling with close friends.
Jerry worked 28 years for The Dalles Fire Department starting out as a volunteer and retiring as The Dalles Fire Marshall. He also served our country in the National Guard for 8 years.
He is survived by his sister Judy Fryer (husband John), his daughters Pam Kuzmanich (husband Greg) and Sherry Walston (husband Kirk). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeff (wife Aura), Brent (wife Jaclyn), and Kyle Kuzmanich, Tyler and Alicia Newsom (Chadd Helm) as well as his great grandchildren Roxi, Della, Arlie and Bram Kuzmanich.
Public viewing at Spencer Libby & Powell June 10, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Graveside service will be held at IOOF Three Mile Cemetery - June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception following at Spooky’s - 12:30 p.m.
Jerry will be greatly missed.
