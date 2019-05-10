Gladys Ellen Morris Ellis passed away on Monday, May 6 after a valiant fight against Parkinson’s disease in The Dalles, Ore. She was 83.
Ellen Morris was born in Yakima, Wash., on October 14, 1935, to George and Gladys Morris. She spent her childhood living in the Yakima Valley before marrying Nino Villarreal in 1954. The couple welcomed Rebecca and Nicholas before separating in 1956. Ellen married Evan Ellis in 1962 in Arlington, Ore. Ellen gave birth to her son Donald in 1963 and son Patrick a year later. Ellen and Evan lived in small, rural communities while Evan pursued his career in education.
The couple spent time with their families as well as travelling and visiting historic sites across the United States. Ellen was a creative seamstress, cook and gardener. She worked for several years in the Dufur School District as a student aide. In her retirement, Ellen enjoyed gardening and volunteering. She spent many years as a valued volunteer at her local food pantry, cooking meals for senior citizens and sharing nutritional education with civic groups.
Ellen is survived by her daughter Becky and son-in-law Michael of Lebanon, son Nick and daughter-in-law Susie of Milton-Freewater and son Don and daugher-in-law Nacole of Atherton, Calif.; grandsons and granddaughters-in-law Matthew and Kim Ellis of Milton-Freewater and Paul and Elizabeth Ellis of Tualatin; and great-granddaughters Brooke and Lainie Ellis of Milton-Freewater and Nyla Ellis of Tualatin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James (Jim) Morris, her husband Evan, and her son Patrick.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at the Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Avenue, The Dalles. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunshine Mill Winery, 901 E. Second Street, The Dalles. In lieu of flowers, Ellen’s children would prefer contributions made to Heart of Hospice, 508 Washington Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
