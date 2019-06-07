Harold Richard “Dick” Lane passed away peacefully on may 22, 2019 at his home on Lake Murray shortley after celebrating his 84th birthday wtih family and friends.
He was born in Appleton, Wash., on May 12, 1935 to the late Harold Lane and Laura Mae Myers Lane and was the brother to Charles Lane of Riverside, Wash., David Lane of Moro, Ore., Laverne Lane of Portland, Ore., Louise Schoen of Portland, Ore., and predeceased by a sister, Sandra Hall of Texas.
A Funeral service was held May 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomson Funeral Home in Lexington, S.C. Burial with full military honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, S.C.
Harold Richard Lane, known to all of his friends as Dick Lane, retired from the United States Navy in 1973 after serving his country over twenty years. He entered the U.S. Navy at a young age in 1952 and began his career as an electricians mate on diesel powered submarines in 1955 where he spent 10 plus years. During this time, Dick attended NAPA Junior College in California and the University of California at Berkley and worked his way to becoming the youngest ever commissioned Lt. Commander, serving the last ten years of his military service under the command of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, Commander of U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Control.
While in the United States Navy, he was awarded a China Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, good Conduct Medals and a Navy Unit Commendation.
He then began a long second career in the Nuclear Power industry working for Burns and Roe as a plant manager at the Oak Ridge, Tenn., Power Plant, Forked River, N.J. Nuclear Plant and was called for assistance on day one, to the Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant in Pennsylvania to control and repair the plant during its infamous meltdown accident in 1979.
Dick and Helen moved to Aiken, S.C. so he could continue in the Nuclear Industry as site manager for Westinghouse at the Savanah River Nuclear Site. He finally retired after finding his dream property on beautiful Lake Murray in Chapin, S.C.
Dick was a member of many racing institutions including the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) the International Motor Sports Park located in Kershaw, S.C.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Lucille Lane of Chapin, S.C. and; his five children: Thomas Lane of Ceymour, Tenn., Cynthia Ruby mehl of Punta Gorda, Fla., and husband Kurt Mehl, Theresa Lou Tinch of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and husband Timothy Tinch, Rodney george Fossum of Chapin, S.C., and Teresa Jean Coleman of Hardeeville, S.C., and husband James “Rusty” Coleman., his eleven grandchildren and his sixteen great-grandchildren.
