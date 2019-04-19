On February 18, 2019, at 66 years young, Harvey Joe Prouty, affectionately known as Joe, lost his 13 year battle with lymphoma and passed away at the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Joe was born on April 20, 1952, in Bend, Oregon, where he was subsequently raised. He worked for many years in the automotive, semi-truck and farm parts industry. He had retired from the Army National Guard following a successful 20 year career.
Joe is survived by wife Eldie DeCou; daughters Brandy Wolf and Cassandra Reeder; five grandchildren, Justin Christiansen, Nicholas Wolf, Jennifer Wolf, Kaitlynn Jones and Crystal Gann; sister Nancy Clark; aunt Carol and uncle Frank Dimings; niece Michelle Bright; nephew Craig Clark; and numerous cousins.
Joe loved fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, kayaking and travelling. He was a very active member in a 12 step recovery program since 1992.
Joe and Eldie have resided on a small farm in Appleton, Washington for the past 9 years, enjoying their farm animals, garden and dog Scout.
Joe loved to spend time with family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or just an ear to listen to anyone in need. His gentle manner and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will be holding a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the farm Joe loved: 62 Klickitat-Appleton Road, Appleton, Washington 98602
Joe was cremated and his ashes will be spread in his forested property in Appleton, WA.
