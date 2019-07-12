Henry Duane Wentz passed away at his home in Redding, California on June 27, 2019. With his wife Jackie by his side.
Services will be held in Wasco, Oregon on July 27, 2019 at the Wasco Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In leiu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry Wentz’ name to the Grace House c/o Clyde Keizur 624 E. 12th St. The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
