Ina Bowden Bliss, 94, a longtime resident of The Dalles, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
She was born to Harry and Lilian (Ruffell) Bowden on January 20, 1925, in Stockport, England. She completed her education in England.
She loved to sing and perform and was active in these pursuits during her time in England and sang for the military during World War II. She met and married her Army Air corps “fly boy” Willard (Bill) Bliss during that time. They were married on December 18, 1943, in Stockport. She came to America on the Queen Mary beginning that journey on February 15, 1946.
She worked as a bookkeeper in The Dalles, Ore., for many years and then at Monahans Jewelry for several more. She was an avid bowler and sports enthusiast. She lived in her home on Chenowith Creek until 2 years ago when she needed more assistance. Cherry Heights and then The Springs at Mill Creek became her homes until her passing. She loved everyone there and the family is so pleased to have had the services and friendships at both.
Ina was preceded in death by her husband Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Taylor and husband Jerry of Sisters, Ore.; son Greg Bliss and wife Debbie of Sumpter, Ore.; and daughter Shelly Bliss of Parkdale, Ore.; grandchildren, Jeff Taylor, David Taylor, Lisa Kennedy, Terry Taylor, Greg Bliss Jr., Selena Bliss, Kara Salazar, Miriah Seckell; and numerous great grandchildren.
She will be loved and missed by all.
At Ina’s request there will be no formal service. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
A special thank you goes out to Cherry Heights Senior Living, The Springs Living Mill Creek and the remarkable courage and care of Heart of Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Heart of Hospice, www.HeartofHospice.org.
