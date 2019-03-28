Jack J. Beers (Jackie) age 66, died on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at his residence in Pendleton, Ore.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy Beers; son Jay T. Beers; daughter Anna Burch; and 6 grandchildren.
Jackie loved to hunt, fish and the outdoors.
A memorial party for family and close friends will be held April 6, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Pat and Lori Beers.
