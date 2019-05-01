James Cade

James "Jimmy" Cade was born in Macon, Miss., the son of Emmett and Grace Cade. Jimmy joined the U.S. Navy at the age 17 in April of 1950. He served as a Machinist during the Korean and Vietnam wars, also during Peace time. He met his wife, Sumiko Takata, while stationed in Japan in 1966. They were married in Las Vegas on January 20, 1971. In 1972, they were stationed in Keklavik, Iceland and in 1973 they introduced their son Jon D. Cade to the world. Jimmy continued serving in the U.S. Navy for five more years, being stationed on the U.S.S Kittyhawk from 1974-1976. In 1978, the family moved to The Dalles, Ore., and in 1979 Jimmy retired from the U.S. Navy after almost 30 years.
Jimmy got a job in the maintenance department at MCMC in The Dalles and worked there for 17 years. Jimmy’s later years were spent play BINGO at the Eagles club, taking vacations to Hawaii every year with his wife and sitting out on his patio looking out at the Columbia River. He is survived by wife, Sumiko Cade of The Dalles, Ore.; son Jon Cade of Dufur, Ore., with his wife Katie Cade and their two sons Jade and Jaxon Cade; Uncle James Crockrell of Long Beach, Miss.; many cousins from California, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida. Jimmy was a positive, uplifting, and truly genuine man that will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A memory service will be held at the Eagles Club in The Dalles on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
