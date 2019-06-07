James Milton McRoberts passed away on June 1, 2019, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. He was 90 years of age at the time of his passing.
James was born on April 19, 1929, in Sturgis, S.D. to parents Kenneth Darwin and Ellen Fardig McRoberts. He had one younger sister, Marjorie.
Shortly after graduating from Roosevelt High School in Rapid City, S.D., James joined the US Air Force in December 1951. He spent just over 26 years serving his country prior to retiring in March of 1978. During his time in the Air Force, James served as an aircraft maintenance technician, an airplane inspector, an aircraft maintenance foreman, and an aircraft maintenance superintendent. He retired at the rank of Chief Master Sargent.
While in the Air Force, James met and married Estella Hudson on June 30, 1962. The couple was married at Randolph AFB in San Antonio, Texas. James went to work for the Rapid City School District after retiring from the military. He continued with the school district until 1993 when he retired.
James’s main hobby and passion was building and flying model airplanes. Sunday afternoons were always set aside for flying his planes with his family. He was also an avid fly fisherman. James was a member of the American Legion baseball team in Rapid City who won the state championship one year.
He was preceded in death by his wife Estella of 48 years and son Ray Hudson. James is survived by his son Glenn Hudson (wife Dolores); sister Marjorie Westhoff; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A time of viewing is planned for 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
Graveside rites with military honors are planned for 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Black Hills National Cemetery of Sturgis, South Dakota.
